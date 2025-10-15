At the heart of our community blossoms an enterprise full of flavor, dedication, and purpose: Vickie’s Sweets, a local dessert and snack business founded by Vikiana Pérez. Her story is an inspiring example of how passion, perseverance, and a desire to serve can turn dreams into reality.

From a family tradition to a dream business

The story of Vickie’s Sweets began at home, with Vikiana’s mother, who made desserts for family and friends. What started as a family tradition transformed into a project with an entrepreneurial vision. Motivated by the love and trust of her mother’s customers, Vikiana decided to continue the legacy and bring Dominican flavors to a wider audience.

Her main inspiration comes from traditional Dominican pastry-making, with recipes that evoke memories, celebrations, and family togetherness.

Flavors that win hearts

Vickie’s Sweets offers a wide variety of typical Dominican desserts, including cakes, tres leches, sweet potato pudding, coconut desserts, corn pudding (majarete), and coconut cookies (coconetes).

The business has also expanded its offerings with delicious savory snacks, such as chicken turnovers, guava-and-cheese pastries, and cheese or chicken empanadas. New options will soon be added to satisfy every taste.

Business on the move

Beyond flavor, Vickie’s Sweets stand out for its connection with the community. Thanks to its mobile cart, Vikiana and her team can travel to different places to fulfill orders and attend events. They offer custom cakes for weddings, birthdays, and all types of celebrations, becoming partners in creating memorable moments.

Teamwork and a spirit of solidarity

Vikiana is not alone on this sweet journey. Isabela Rizo is part of the team and actively contributes to the business’s daily operations. During a recent participation at Esperanza, where she offered her treats, half of the sales were donated to support Esperanza students. One of the business’s main motivations is to donate part of its earnings to community causes.

In the long term, Vikiana dreams of having her own store and offering workshops for children, encouraging learning and entrepreneurial spirit from an early age.

Between challenges and hope

Like many small businesses, Vickie’s Sweets’ main challenge has been a lack of funding. However, Vikiana remains faithful and works tirelessly, even late into the night, convinced that consistent effort brings results.

“It’s not easy, but you must never give up. You must put yourself out there, overcome shyness, and keep moving forward. Growth comes little by little, and we’re here to serve our community,” she says with emotion.

That’s why, committed to the growth and well-being of our community, we reaffirm the importance of supporting local talent and small businesses. From here we say: Support local!

Vickie’s Sweets. Instagram: @Vickies_sweets). Phone/WhatsApp: 267-939-0341 (WhatsApp is the preferred option).