$103 million in SUN Bucks food assistance is going to children who are automatically eligible in first round distribution, with more money to be distributed on rolling basis throughout the summer.



Approximately 1.3 million PA children in total will qualify for SUN Bucks in Summer 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, theShapiro Administration began distributing $103 million in summer food assistance benefits for eligible children as part of the SUN Bucks program, a federally funded summer benefit that helps families have fresh food and groceries while schools are closed. As part of this first round of funding, families of approximately 860,000 children who are automatically eligible for SUN Bucks can expect to receive benefits starting this week.

SUN Bucks is a federal program that provides eligible children’s families with a SNAP-like benefit to purchase food for the summer months when school is not in session. Most eligible children will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to apply, including children who already receive free and reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the school year.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to helping parents have the resources they need to keep their children fed so they can grow and thrive. The SUN Bucks program provides eligible households with critical dollars to help bridge the gap during the summer break and ensure that children have enough to eat,” said PA Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Val Arkoosh. “Be on the lookout for benefits and if your family did not get SUN Bucks last year, use our Eligibility Navigator to see if your family is automatically eligible or if you need to apply for SUN Bucks for this summer’s benefit.”

Benefits are issued to families in one issuance for the entire summer. Most Summer 2026 issuances will occur in June and July for children who are automatically eligible; those issuances begin today. Additional issuances above the initial $103 million in benefits will occur on a rolling basis from July through September depending on when PA DHS receives individual applications and information on eligible families from school districts.

“Summer should be a season of opportunity for children: a time for reading programs at the library, camps, family experiences, summer jobs, and continued learning in every form. But kids can’t fully engage in those opportunities when they’re hungry,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “SUN Bucks makes it possible for families to stretch their grocery budgets when school meals aren’t available and for children to absorb every learning opportunity this summer offers.”

Households that need to apply to receive a benefit for Summer 2026 can apply using the application online through August 31. Families can use the SUN Bucks Eligibility Navigator to see if they need to complete an application.

A Commitment to Ensuring Pennsylvania’s Students Are Fed

The Shapiro Administration has made it a top priority to ensure Pennsylvania students start the day with a full stomach, ready to learn. That’s why Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal includes funding for universal free school breakfast for a fourth consecutive year, helping to ensure Pennsylvania’s 1.7 million students continue to receive free breakfast at school, regardless of income.

During the summer months, these same students and families may be strained by higher food bills when school is closed. SUN Bucks provides a one-time payment of $40 per summer month ($120 total) per eligible child. An estimated 1.3 million children in Pennsylvania will qualify for this program across all distributions for Summer 2026.

SUN Bucks Eligibility

Most children who will receive SUN Bucks are automatically eligible and do not need to apply. If families already have an EBT card, SUN Bucks benefits will be automatically added to this card, if possible. Families who do not have an EBT card will receive a Summer EBT card in the mail. If families lost or got rid of an EBT card from a previous summer and need a replacement, they can get one by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.

There are several ways for a child to be automatically eligible for SUN Bucks without needing to apply, including:

Qualifying for SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF);

Qualifying for Medicaid with qualifying income for NSLP; or,

Being eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals.

Families can determine if their child is automatically eligible or whether they need to apply by using the SUN Bucks Eligibility Navigator. If households are not automatically eligible and believe their child is eligible, families are encouraged to complete an application. Applications can be submitted online, by mail or completed at a local County Assistance Office.

Applications can be submitted anytime throughout the year, but the deadline to apply for Summer 2026 is August 31. Applications received after this date will be considered for SUN Bucks 2027 next summer.

Learn more information about SUN Bucks benefits.