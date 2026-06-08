Harrisburg, PA – As Pennsylvania takes center stage this year for several of the nation’s most high-profile sporting and cultural events, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging drivers traveling to FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, FIFA Fan Festival™, MLB All Star Week, or America250PA events in Philadelphia to plan their trip using the enhanced real-time travel information available on a specialized web page at www.511PA.com/PhillyEvents . These enhancements support Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to providing accessible, real-time digital services to every Pennsylvanian.

Hosted through the department’s www.511PA.com traveler information website, the page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on primary travel routes to the events.

The new web page will help visitors navigate congestion and view average drive times for FIFA World Cup 26™ and America250PA events, as well as MLB All-Star Games

“Hosting these major events in Philadelphia is very exciting, and the department is using every tool possible to minimize roadway congestion and focus on safe travel by providing drivers with as much information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We encourage the public to use 511PA to plan the route that works best for them —whether they’re traveling to the events or just traveling through the area.”

The new web page includes links to traffic maps, along with other helpful links, and travel tips for getting to each event. Traffic maps include the average travel time for primary routes to each event. Users can see real-time incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds, and message board displays on the maps. The maps also include real-time SEPTA information, including status and next departure times.

PennDOT is activating 40 additional cameras across the Philadelphia region throughout these events to enhance monitoring of current traffic conditions

Travelers using the “My Routes” option will also have access to a list of special points of interest when choosing their starting point or destination, making it easier than ever to find the best route to or from the events.

PennDOT’s Southeast Regional Traffic Management Center is also supporting the events by posting real-time travel information on changeable message signs. PennDOT will be activating 40 additional cameras in the area and throughout the summer events to enhance monitoring of current traffic conditions, as well as 32 additional message boards to help direct travelers.

Pennsylvanians traveling in and around the greater Philadelphia area should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles, and an increase in pedestrian traffic.

PennDOT is coordinating with neighboring states, Delaware and New Jersey, along with the City of Philadelphia, the Sports Complex, SEPTA, and other stakeholders and transportation agencies across the region to manage and monitor traffic conditions during the summer events.

Since day one of his Administration, Governor Shapiro has invested in the Commonwealth’s $84 billion tourism industry to support and create high-quality jobs for Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and attract more visitors to “The Great American Getaway.” Governor Shapiro also recently announced a comprehensive plan to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and strengthen transportation access around the Philadelphia Sports Complex and the Lower South Philadelphia Region. The first phase will begin immediately, kicking off a multi-year effort to improve mobility for residents, commuters, businesses, and the millions of visitors who travel to the area each year.

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

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