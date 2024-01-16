PHILADELPHIA—The City continues to respond to the ongoing measles outbreak in Philadelphia.



Current situation

Today, the Health Department reports 1 new confirmed case of measles, for a total of 9 confirmed cases of measles (8 Philadelphia cases, one non-Philadelphia case).



While 93 percent of Philadelphia children are vaccinated against measles, it remains a dangerous virus. The Health Department strongly encourages everyone who is unvaccinated to seek out a vaccine.



The Health Department is posting regular updates on the City’s website. Check for the latest.



Today’s updates

Today’s newly reported case is the fifth case associated with the previously reported day care outbreak.



The Health Department is coordinating a number of vaccination opportunities to ensure that children and adults who need a measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine can get vaccinated for free right in their community.



People seeking vaccination do not need any identification; a piece of mail with an address on it will qualify them as a resident. If people seeking vaccination have insurance, they are requested to bring that information. However, insurance is not required to be vaccinated.



Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. AND 1 – 3 p.m.

Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd Street, 19104

Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Avenue, 19104

Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th. Street, 19121

Saturday, January 20, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Health Center 10

2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149



Saturday, January 27, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Health Center 10

2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149



Saturday, February 10, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Health Center 10

2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149



Any child in Philadelphia can get vaccinated at any City health center. Contact our call center at (215) 685-2933 to make an appointment.



Press notes

The Health Department is currently coordinating news media interviews with Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. Press are instructed to submit all interview and information requests on the measles outbreak to phlpublichealth@phila.gov.



Press is not being offered access to any of the Health Centers vaccinating clinics at this time in order to preserve anonymity of patients. This may change as the response continues.

